Anupam Kher is set to make his directorial debut with Tanvi The Great. On Monday, Anupam welcomed the Academy Award and Golden Globe winner MM Keeravaani on board as music director for his upcoming film. The veteran actor called it a 'dream come true' moment. He shared a video on Instagram and revealed, 'I have been a fan of #Keeravani sir since I heard the song #TumMileDilKhile. Spending almost a year to create the music and songs for #TanviTheGreat has been a total BLISS and BLESSING! Thank you Sir for your brilliance and generosity! Jai Ho!'

MM Keeravani To Compose Music For Tanvi The Great

