Actor Veer Pahariya made an impressive debut in the film Sky Force, starring alongside actors Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. Unless you have been living under a rock, you have likely come across the viral song “Rang” from the film. While the song is undeniably catchy, it is Veer Pahariya’s ‘langdi’ hook step that has actually captured everyone’s attention, turning it into a meme template. The actor’s viral dance move from the film in the song has sparked a wave of funny memes, hilarious jokes, and trending Instagram reels. View the posts below. ‘Sky Force’ Actor Veer Pahariya Impresses Netizens With Piano Rendition of ‘Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon’ (Watch Video).

Veer Pahariya Dance Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam Duggal (@gautamduggalofficial)

Earth’s Rotation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garh of Memes (@garh_of_memes)

Only This Dance Move Can Fix Us!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Commerce Memes (@commercememes1.0)

LOL!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nisha🍁 (@nishu_studies)

The Langdi Dance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bitch Watch- Memes Page (@bitchwatch)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)