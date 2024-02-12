Kriti Sanon, who dazzled alongside Shahid Kapoor in the delightful rom-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, is receiving much praise for her role in the film. Released in theatres on February 9, the movie features a unique love story of a Human and a robot. Recently, Kriti had the unique experience of watching the film alongside the audience, immersing herself in their reactions and engaging in lively post-screening conversations. Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram stories to share videos from the screening. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Rom-Com Earns Rs 55.10 Crore Worldwide!.

Check Out Kriti Sanon’s Instagram Stories Here:

Kriti Sanon on her Instagram Stories (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)