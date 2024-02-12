Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's rom-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is doing fairly well at cinemas. Since its release on February 9, the film has collected Rs 20.20 crore worldwide in just two days. Surprisingly, it saw a significant surge in weekend collections, reaching a total of Rs. 55.10 crore by Sunday. The movie portrays the love story of two individuals overcoming challenges, with Sanon portraying a robotic character. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Rom-Com Earns Rs 20.02 Crore Globally.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Collection Office Day 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)