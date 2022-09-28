Makers of Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh's Thank God finally dropped the new romantic song from the movie titled `Haaniya Ve'. It showcases the lovely chemistry of the two leading actors but what is the heart of the song is Jubin Nautiyal's soothing vocals. In the music video, Sidharth could be seen romancing actor Rakul Preet Singh. Thank God: MP Minister Seeks Ban on Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra’s Film for ‘Inappropriate Depiction of Hindu Gods’.

Thank God Song Haaniya Ve

