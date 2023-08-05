The Archies is the upcoming Netflix film directed by Zoya Akhtar. The makers have shared a series of stills of the film’s cast. Zoya has introduced characters of Suhana Khan (Veronica Lodge), Agastya Nanda (Archie Andrews), Vedang Raina (Reggie Mantle) and more. Take a look at all the characters of The Archies below. The Archies: Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Highly Anticipated Debutant To Release On November 24 On Netflix!

Agastya Nanda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

Aditi “Dot” Saigal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

Mihir Ahuja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

Yuvraj Menda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

Suhana Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

Vedang Raina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

Khushi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)