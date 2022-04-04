The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is all set to enter Rs 250 crore mark. The film, which hit the theatres on March 11, has seen a fantastic collection. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 245.03 crore.

The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection Week 4

#TheKashmirFiles scores yet again, despite two new releases [#Attack, #Morbius] and holdover title [#RRR] taking a chunk of its screens, prime shows and biz... All set for ₹ 250 cr... [Week 4] Fri 1.50 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 3 cr. Total: ₹ 245.03 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/kqcCMfEF96 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2022

