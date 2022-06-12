Anupam Kher shared a video on Instagram that sees him and his The Signature co-star Mahima Chaudhry posing for a photoshoot. The clip features the actress in bald as well as wig look, confidently smiling for the camera. For the unaware, Mahima recently revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and has made a full recovery after treatment. Mahima Chaudhry Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, Actress Reveals Her Story in an Emotional Video – WATCH.

