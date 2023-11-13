Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's much-anticipated film, Tiger 3, has set the box office on fire with a monumental achievement on Diwali day. The action-packed extravaganza has roared its way to a record-breaking success, securing the title of the highest-grossing overseas opening day in the history of Indian cinema. Earning an impressive Rs 94 crore on its debut overseas. Tiger 3 Movie Review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi’s Spy Action Thriller Opens to Mixed Reactions From Critics.

View Tiger 3 BO Update:

History created on Diwali day! Love pouring in from all across the globe ❤️ Watch #Tiger3 at your nearest big screen in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Book your tickets now - https://t.co/K36Si5lgmp | https://t.co/RfOSuJumYF #YRF50 | #YRFSpyUniverse pic.twitter.com/cipJv8utaj — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) November 13, 2023

