In a surprising turn of events, a viral video featuring PM Narendra Modi has taken social media by storm. The video captures PM Modi expressing his admiration for the film franchise Tiger Zinda Hai during a public interaction. He mentions that the story of Tiger Zinda Hai should not stop there, hinting at the highly anticipated sequel, Tiger 3. Netizens quickly caught wind of the video, with many expressing their excitement and speculating about the next installment of the action-packed series. The revelation from PM Modi has only added to the buzz surrounding Salman Khan's upcoming project, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the roaring entry of Tiger 3.