The Tokyo Olympics 2020 has begun! And well, see who is cheering for the Indian athletes? Well, it's none other than the desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas who took to her Instagram handle and wished luck to the Refugee Olympic Team. In the picture, the actress can be seen happy to the 't' as flag bearers Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh lead the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)