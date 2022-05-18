Rajiv Kapoor has passed away in January last year. Toolsidas Junior is the upcoming film starring the late veteran actor, Sanjay Dutt and Varun Buddhadev. Ranbir Kapoor along with Varun announced that his uncle’s last film would be premiered on Netflix on May 23. Toolsidas Junior Trailer: Rajiv Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Buddhadev’s Sports Drama Will Leave You Emotional and Inspired (Watch Video).

Toolsidas Junior On Netflix

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)