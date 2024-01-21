Actor Tusshar Kapoor recently shared delightful moments on Instagram as his son Laksshya's dream of meeting cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar came true, courtesy of Laksshya's grandfather, Jeetendra. Though absent from the frame, Tusshar thanked Dr Pai for arranging the special meeting. The heartwarming photos and video capture Sachin fulfilling Laksshya's dream, including a precious moment where Sachin signs a bat for the young cricket enthusiast. Tusshar conveyed his appreciation to Sachin for creating a lifelong memory for his son, expressing regret for his absence during this memorable meetup. Tusshar Kapoor Opens Up About Returning to Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5'.

Laksshya Kapoor Meets 'God Of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar

