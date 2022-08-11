Rishabh Pant reacted to Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela's viral interview where she mentions a guy with the initials 'RP' who was waiting to meet her after a shoot in Delhi. She then proceeded to say that she caught up with this guy in Mumbai later on. With fans speculating that this 'RP' guy is none other than Indian cricket team star Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper batter reacted. He put out a now-deleted Instagram story, writing, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and hitting the headlines."

Urvashi Rautela's Interview:

And this is how Rishabh Pant Reacted:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)