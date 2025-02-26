Singer Shreya Ghoshal recently expressed her discomfort with the "raunchy" track "Chikni Chameli" from Agneepath (2012), featuring Katrina Kaif. In an interview with Lilly Singh, Ghoshal admitted feeling "embarrassed" by the track owing to its inappropriate lyrics. "I feel very embarrassed. A little girl who is hardly 5-6 years old, she is singing this and it doesn’t suit or sound good. I don’t want that, so I have been conscious about that," Ghoshal explained. Amid this, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram a quote on music by Vladimir Horowitz about how one should not be afraid of playing “wrong notes”, raising speculation about whether it was a subtle rebuttal to Ghoshal. Check it out. ‘Borderline Raunchy’: Shreya Ghoshal Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ of Her ‘Chikni Chameli’ Item Song Featuring Katrina Kaif (Watch Video).

Katrina Kaif Hits Back at Shreya Ghoshal for Calling "Chikni Chameli" 'Raunchy'?

Katrina Kaif Instagram

Watch Shreya Ghoshal's Viral Video

