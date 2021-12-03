After spotting designer/stylist Anaita Shroff arriving at Katrina Kaif's residence, the paparazzi captured a man entering Kat's house. While the person was not a celebrity, the package that he was carrying is no less than a topic of discussion. The person captured in the lens was seen taking boxes with Falguni Shane Peacock's label on it. We have already heard that the actress would be donning Shane Peacock's wedding ensemble and seeing these boxes only makes these rumours more believable.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)