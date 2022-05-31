Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram today (May 31) and shared a reel that sees him dancing to Jugjugg Jeeyo's energetic song "The Punjaabban". In the clip, the actor promotes his buddies Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and others' upcoming film by dancing to the popular tune. Liger Duo Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday Nail The Hook Step Of ‘The Punjaabban Song’ From Jugjugg Jeeyo (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

