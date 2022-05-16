Vicky Kaushal has turned a year older today and from family, friends to fans, all have been extending him lovely wishes across social media platforms. But the sweetest one comes from his father Sham Kaushal. He has shared a childhood picture of his ‘puttar’ and penned a loving note too on the occasion of his 34th birthday. Vicky Kaushal Birthday: Masaan, Raazi, Uri The Surgical Strike – 5 Best Roles Of The National Award-Winning Actor That Won Hearts.

Vicky Kaushal With Dad Sham Kaushal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sham Kaushal (@shamkaushal09)

