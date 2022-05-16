Vicky Kaushal, one of the finest gems of Hindi Cinema, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. Born to action director Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, it all started for him in 2012 when he started his journey in the world of cinema as an assistant director. He worked as an AD with ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in the two-part crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur. He even played minor roles in the films Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and Bombay Velvet. It was three years later he landed his first leading role with Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan. Vicky Kaushal Shares A Still From Sardar Udham And Pays Tribute To Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Victims.

Vicky Kaushal is one such actor who has never shied away from experimenting with his roles. A versatile star, who possesses the quality to morph himself into any character. From working on his speech for Zubaan to learn stammering and then undergoing physical transformation for Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky has taken immense efforts to avoid typecasting. Well, his hardwork did shine through and from to filmmakers, producers, co-stars, fans, all have labelled him as ‘one of the finest actors of this generation’. Today, on the occasion of Vicky Kaushal’s birthday, let’s take a look at the five best roles of the National Award-winning actor that won hearts. Vicky Kaushal Is a Man of Every Women’s Dream as He Poses Glamorously for a Mag (View Pics).

Masaan

Vicky portrayed the role of a young lad, who hails from a Dom family family, low socio-economic class, yearning for a better life as a civil engineering student, but have to work in the cremation ghats as hereditary job. Vicky’s portrayal as Deepak Kumar left a memorable impression amongst the audience.

Raman Raghav 2.0

The birthday boy took everyone by surprise with his impeccable onscreen avatar as ACP Raghavan Singh Umbi aka Raghav. He was seen as a chain-smoking, drug-addicted police official who was trying to track down the serial killer Ramanna (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Vicky’s choice of role was labelled as brave and impressive by many critics.

Raazi

This time the audience got to watch Vicky Kaushal as a Pakistani army officer named Iqbal Syed and Alia Bhatt was seen as the leading lady, who plays the role of his wife, Sehmat Khan Syed. Although Vicky had less screen time in Meghna Gulzar’s spy thriller, he definitely managed to weave his magic on the big screen and that helped him gain wider recognition.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky starred as a military officer in Aditya Dhar’s directorial and even underwent major physical transformation for the portrayal of his character. He indeed brought the right amount of intensity to his role as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, a Para SF officer, and managed to win one of the most prestigious awards too – National Film Award for Best Actor.

Sardar Udham

Vicky, who played the titular role, once again went under physical transformation to play the younger version of his character. He was remarkable in portraying the role of a revolutionary freedom fighter. He didn’t go overboard and exuded a brilliant performance.

These are some of the finest roles and some of his best films. We just can’t wait to see him taking up more such engaging roles in the future. Here’s wishing Vicky Kaushal a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2022 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).