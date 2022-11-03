Vicky Kaushal has wished his mom Veena Kaushal on her birthday with quite an adorable post. As the actor took to Instagram and dropped a video which sees him getting oil 'champi' from her maa. "Happy Birthday Maa. Aapki maar aur maalish dono mein sukoon hai! Love you," he wrote on IG. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Their First Karwa Chauth with Family (View Pics).

Vicky Kaushal Wishes His Mom:

