A picture of an admit card featuring Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is going viral on social media. Notably, the hall ticket featuring Sunny Leone is for the Uttar Pradesh police constable recruitment exam. The admit card shows the candidate's name as "Sunny Leon" and even features a picture of the actress. The exam date on the admit card is of today, February 17 and the exam timing reads 10 am to 12.05 pm. The picture of the admit card was shared by a user on X who said, "Sunny Leon's admit card for UP police constable recruitment exam."

Sunny Leone's Admit Card

Sunny Leon's admit card for UP police constable recruitment exam. pic.twitter.com/rWryj4n3N0 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 17, 2024

