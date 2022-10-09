Vivek and his wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a funny video of themselves fake wrestling. Divyanka pretended to punch him while Vivek dodged her attack and then swirled her around and kissing her on the cheek. Fans are excited seeing their cute interaction. Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Ring In Their 6th Wedding Anniversary In Maldives! Couple Shares Pictures From Their Romantic Getaway.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

