In a special chat with Anupama Chopra, Hrithik Roshan discussed his upcoming movie War 2, mentioning that they're starting the shoot very soon. When questioned about the film and sharing the screen with Jr NTR, he revealed, "We are about to begin soon." For the unversed, Hrithik's film Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone, has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark globally. Meanwhile, War 2 is anticipated to hit screens in August 2025. War 2: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan To Share Screen Together for First Time in Ayan Mukerji’s YRF Spy Universe Film – Reports.

Hrithik Roshan Shares Update On War 2

Watch Full Video Of Hrithik's Interview Here

