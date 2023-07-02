B Praak's new music video for his track "Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai" will star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill. The new track will be released on July 3 (Tomorrow), sharp at 5 pm. Shehnaaz even shared the same post. Well, this is for the first time, Nawazuddin and Shehnaaz will be sharing the screen in a music video. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill To Star in Music Video for ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’! View New Poster of B Praak’s Track.

