Sidharth Malhotra's film, Yodha, was released in the theatres on March 15. The Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre directorial, which also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, opened on a good note at the box office. On the first day of its release, Yodha collected Rs 4.25 crore, and on its second day (Saturday), it saw a jump in numbers, collecting Rs 6.01 crore. The film's total collection now stands at Rs 10.26 crore in India. Given the 'Buy 1 Get 1' free ticket offer (Sat-Sun), Yodha is expected to perform even better. Yodha BTS Video! Sidharth Malhotra Takes Us Through His Rigorous Training Sesh for the Actioner – WATCH.

Sidharth Malhotra's Film Yodha Sees A Jump On Day 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)