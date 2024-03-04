Sidharth Malhotra stars in Yodha, hitting theatres on March 15. In anticipation of the film's release, the makers unveiled a behind-the-scenes clip showcasing the actor's rigorous preparation for his role, including performing high-octane stunts. As seen in video, the actor nails the action sequences like a 'boss'. Yodha promises to take Sid's action repertoire to a new level. The film also features Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles. Yodha Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra's Fierce Soldier Takes on Mid-Air Hijackers in High-Stakes Thriller Showdown! (Watch Video).

Watch Yodha BTS Video:

