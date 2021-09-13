Yash Raj Films head honcho, Aditya Chopra, has launched many initiatives to financially support the Hindi film industry's daily wage workers who are in crisis due to loss of livelihood amid the pandemic. In the same attempt, he started a vaccination drive for the workers as well. After a successful Phase 1, the second phase of the vaccination has also now started.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

YRF CONDUCTS SECOND PHASE OF VACCINATION DRIVE... #YashRajFilms is conducting the second phase of vaccination drive to inoculate thousands of workers of the #Hindi film industry at the premises of #YRF Studios... The first phase was held in June 2021. pic.twitter.com/1oF4tqhqj4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)