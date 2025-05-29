Filmmaker Mohit Suri, most famous for Aashiqui 2, Awaarapan and Ek Villain, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming romantic film, Saiyaara. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of actress Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan Panday, with Aneet Padda (Salaam Venky) playing the female lead. The romantic drama is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films (YRF). According to the latest update, the production house is set to kick off the six-week marketing campaign for Saiyaara with the teaser dropping on Friday, May 30. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 18, 2025. ‘Saiyaara’: Who Are Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda? New Bollywood Couple Stars in Mohit Suri’s Romantic Film – Know More About Them.

Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda’s ‘Saiyaara’ Teaser Release Date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

