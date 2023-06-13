Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, received mixed response from the audience. The rom-com helmed by Laxman Utekar has minted a total of Rs 56.25 crore on eleventh day. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 8: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Rom-Com Hits Rs 40 Crore Mark in India!.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Here:

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke maintains a strong grip on [second] Mon, a trend that’s likely to continue till #Adipurush arrives [on 16 June]… Biz is super-steady beyond metros… [Week 2] Fri 3.42 cr, Sat 5.76 cr, Sun 7.02 cr, Mon 2.70 cr. Total: ₹ 56.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice… pic.twitter.com/3WBXgx4iuY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 13, 2023

