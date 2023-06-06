At the box office, the new romcom Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is doing decent business, earning Rs 26.73 crore by its first Monday. The major boost for the film's business is credited to aggressive marketing involving its two lead actors, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, and of course, its 'buy 1, get 1' free ticket offer over the opening weekend. However, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the producer Dinesh Vijan is bearing the costs of the free tickets, which amounts to a total of Rs 5.30 crore in net revenue, having sold over 2.50 lakh tickets over the weekend. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Film Inches Closer to Rs 30 Crore Mark in India.

Check Out the Report Below:

2.50 Lakh tickets sold for free for #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke over the opening weekend; producer to bear the costs for the samehttps://t.co/TKWmXizHQK — BollyHungama (@Bollyhungama) June 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)