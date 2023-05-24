Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal share a great chemistry on screen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke! Unfortunately that chemistry is finding each other insufferable, or rather pretending to. In order to get their own house together Somya and Kapil pretend to hate each other in order to make others believe that they want a divorce so they can get one on paper. But they love each other very much, so how long can they keep pretending before someone finds out it's fake? Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Song Tere Vaaste: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan Display Their Romantic Moments in This Cute Video.

Check Out the Second Trailer for ZHZB:

