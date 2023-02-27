Kartik Aaryan and Alia Bhatt won best acting honours at the Zee Cine Awards 2023. Kartik won the Best Actor Award for his role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, whereas Alia won the Best Actress Award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The picture of the stars flaunting their million dollar smiles and posing with their trophies has gone viral on social media. Alia Bhatt Dances to RRR Song ‘Naacho Naacho’ at Zee Cine Awards 2023: Video of Her Power-Packed Performance Goes Viral.

Kartik Aaryan & Alia Bhatt At Zee Cine Awards 2023

Congratulations Rooh Baba & Gangu for winning Best Actors award Very well deserved 👏🏻👏🏻#ZeeCineAwards2023 @TheAaryanKartik @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/vS7dVNalJM — Vishal Bansal (@mevishalbansal) February 27, 2023

