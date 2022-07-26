Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy! However, this is Nick’s eighth child. The model shared the news on Instagram citing, “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you.” Sharna Burgess Welcomes First Child With Brian Austin Green, Names Her Baby Boy Zane.

Bre Tiesi’s Post On ‘All Natural Unmedicated Home Birth’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi)

Nick & Bre's First Child

Bre Tiesi gives birth to her first baby with Nick Cannon. This is Cannon’s eighth child. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/me2FbKvFRx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 25, 2022

