Cole Sprouse has spilled beans about his romantic relationships with his ex-girlfriends and also talked about his break up with Lili Reinhart. He shared details on the podcast Call Her Daddy, hosted by Alex Cooper. In the teaser video, when he’s asked about his spilt from Riverdale co-star, he responded saying, “It was really hard”. Cole even shared, “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.” 'Riverdale' Stars Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse Call It Quits.

Cole Sprouse On His Spilt From Lili Reinhart

Cole Sprouse will be opening up about his split from Lili Reinhart in new interview with ‘Call Her Daddy’: “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.” https://t.co/82MBElZ0HX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 7, 2023

