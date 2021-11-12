Are you a fan of the '90s? then X-Men The Animated Series surely might have been a huge part of your life. Well you're in luck as Marvel is bringing back X-Men The Animated Series. Titled X-Men'97, the show is going to be a continuation of the classic animated series. X-Men'97 will premiere on Disney+ in 2023.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

