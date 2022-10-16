Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh’s film Doctor G sees a decent growth on day two at the ticket window. The Anubhuti Kashyap's film which minted Rs 3.87 crore on its opening day, has earned Rs 5.22 crore on its second day at box office. The movie now stands at total of Rs 9.09 crore. Doctor G Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana Dares To Lose His 'Male Touch' To Win Us Over! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Doctor G Box Office Update:

#DoctorG witnesses substantial growth on Day 2 [+ 34.88%]... Major metros continue to lead, while mass circuits stay low... More improvement is expected on Day 3, since word of mouth is positive... Fri 3.87 cr, Sat 5.22 cr. Total: ₹ 9.09 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/a1bsDCV4Np — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 16, 2022

