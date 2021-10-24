Ed Sheeran took to Instagram and revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday (October 24). English singer-songwriter wrote, "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone."

Check Out Ed Sheeran's Instagram Post Below:

