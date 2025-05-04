A laser and drone show is underway in Maharashtra's Mahabaleshwar to celebrate the Maha Tourism Festival. According to news agency ANI, the state government's tourism department has organised the laser and drone show at Venna Lake in Mahabaleshwar, Satara, as part of the Maha Tourism Festival. The viral clip shows a stunning display of laser work and drone show at Mahabaleshwar's Venna Lake. Maharashtra Day 2025: From Toranmal to Chikhaldara, Lesser-Known Places in Maharashtra That Travellers Must Visit.

Maha Tourism Festival 2025 Underway in Mahabaleshwar

#WATCH | The Maharashtra government's tourism department is organising a Laser and drone show at Venna Lake in Mahabaleshwar, Satara, as part of the Maha Tourism Festival in Mahabaleshwar. pic.twitter.com/zHqtZHjrUq — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2025

