YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) has found himself at the centre of intense controversy following an inappropriate comment about parental sex on comedian Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent show. His remark has drawn widespread condemnation from political figures, actors and influencers alike, with many calling it offensive. Amid the backlash, a video of Ranveer, visibly emotional and tearful, went viral, with many attributing it to his recent controversy. In the clip, he says, “I just feel damn guilty. Meri wajah se pura kaam band ho gaya.” However, after we investigated the clip, it was revealed that it's from 2022, when Ranveer was expressing his distress over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on his work, not related to the current controversy. ‘Lehnga Utha Deb Rimot Se’: Netizens Troll Ravi Kishan Over His Stance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks on ‘India’s Got Latent’ (Watch Video).

Ranveer Allahbadia's Old Video Goes Viral Amid 'India's Got Latent' Controversy

Fact Check - Here's The Original Video:

