To everyone's surprise, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name features among Grammy nominees for 2024 in the category of Best Global Music Performance. The nomination in which his name was featured was for the song "Abundance in Millets" performed by artists Falu and Gaurav Shah, which has footage of the Indian PM's speeches. You can also watch the video for the song below, which depicts the cultivation of millets in India, emphasising their role in addressing hunger and promoting overall health. PM Modi advocates for the adoption of millets in our lifestyle. Grammys 2024 Nominations: Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Boygenius, Dua Lipa, and More Dominate Diverse List Across Multiple Categories, View Full Deets Inside.

Check Out PM Modi's Grammy Nom:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now a Grammy nominee. pic.twitter.com/Hfnc3dwcmB — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) November 10, 2023

Watch the Video of the Song Here:

