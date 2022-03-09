South Korean actress Lee Yo-won recently shared views on her forthcoming JTBC drama Green Mothers Club. Lee Yo-won opened up about her character and said, "She has a familiar charm that is realistic and commonly encountered around us. She’s someone who strives for her dreams but gets frustrated as she encounters a wall of reality, and eventually, she becomes faithful to the human instinct that resulted from that process."

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#LeeYoWon Talks About Playing A Mother In New JTBC Drama, Her Chemistry With The Child Actors, And Morehttps://t.co/LhodNRzTet pic.twitter.com/BNqEFmMRjt — Soompi (@soompi) March 9, 2022

