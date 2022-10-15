Ahead of their Yet to Come in Busan concert, BTS had previously shared their thoughts and spilled secrets on what fans can look forward to. They definitely did work hard as always and loads of time practicing for it. Jin said that he is very excited about the concert since this is the first one being held after a long time in Korea. While J-hope revealed that he felt some pressure before the concert, but hopes he is able to show all the energy he has to make fans enjoy. BTS’ Concert ‘Yet To Come in Busan’ Will Be Broadcast Live by JTBC on October 15 at This Time!

