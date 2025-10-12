Punjabi singer Gurmeet Maan, best known for his folk music, died on Friday (October 10), leaving the entire Pollywood industry and fans in shock. The exact cause of his death has not been disclosed. Gurmeet was widely known for his emotional folk songs and also served as an officer in the Punjab Police. Some of his most popular songs include “Sohreyan Da Pind”, “Boliyaan”, “Boli Main Pawan" and “Kake Dian Purhian”. The shocking news of his passing comes just days after Punjabi singer and actor Rajveer Jawanda died at 35 in a motorcycle accident in Himachal Pradesh. Who Was Rajvir Jawanda? Punjabi Singer-Actor Dies at 35 After Road Accident in Himachal Pradesh; Remembering His Top Songs, Family and Legacy.

Popular Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan No More

