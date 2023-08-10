The Emmy Awards have now been postponed to the date of January 15 in 2024 amid the Hollywood writers and actors strike. "This is the first time the Emmys, the highest honours in television, have been postponed since 2001, when the 9/11 terrorist attacks pushed the ceremony, normally held in September, to November", reported The Guardian. Emmys Awards 2023 Nominations: From House of The Dragon, The Last of Us to Succession, Yellowjackets; Check Out The Full List of Nominees Here.

View Emmys Update Here:

The Emmys will now happen on January 15. pic.twitter.com/IA625V4Vz7 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)