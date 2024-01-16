Selena Gomez grabbed eyeballs with her stylish entry alongside her boyfriend Benny Blanco at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. The pictures and videos of the singer-actress from the event have taken the internet by storm. Another viral photo features Selena pouting while posing for a selfie with Benny and actor Keith Coogan. This picture was shared by Keith, the grandson of the late actor Jackie Coogan, on Instagram. The Indian audience can view the award show on Lionsgate Play. Emmys 2024: Selena Gomez Arrives With Boyfriend Benny Blanco at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Watch Video).

Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez, Keith Coogan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Coogan (@keithcoogan)

