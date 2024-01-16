After winning the best comedy series at the 2023 Emmys, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, star of The Bear, surprised everyone by sharing a passionate kiss with Matty Matheson during the acceptance speech. Matheson expressed gratitude to the entire restaurant and hospitality industry, appreciating the beauty of their challenging work. He highlighted the ups and downs of the restaurant world, acknowledging the collective effort that goes into making the show every day. Despite the hardships, Matheson found the experience truly amazing, praising the dedicated cast and crew who contributed to the show's success. Emmy Awards 2024: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on PDA, Couple Lock Lips at Emmys Red Carpet (Watch Video).

Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Matty Matheson Kiss At 75th Emmys

Ebon Moss-Bachrach just started making out with Matty Matheson during his Emmys speech for The Bear #Emmys pic.twitter.com/HOcgrqxLU6 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)