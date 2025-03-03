An earthquake of 3.9 magnitude struck Los Angeles after Hollywood wrapped up the 97th Academy Awards aka The Oscars on March 3. According to the United States Geological Survey, the tremors hit North Hollywood at around 10:13 PM on Sunday, March 2. After the 3.9-magnitude earthquake, which occurred 15 km below the Earth's surface, tremors were felt in nearby areas, including Burbank, Inglewood, Torrance, Redondo Beach, and Pasadena. According to ABC7, there have been no reports of damages or injuries. Oscars 2025 Winners: ‘Anora’ Sweeps With 5 Major Wins Including Best Picture and Best Director; Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldaña, and Kieran Culkin Take Home Acting Awards – See Full List.

Earthquake Hits LA During Oscars 2025 After Party

#BREAKING 3.9 magnitude #earthquake hits near North Hollywood. There shouldn’t be any damage or injuries with a quake of that size, but it would have been felt by millions of people as a strong jolt…including the #Oscars after parties. — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) March 3, 2025

