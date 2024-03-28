Get ready to sip on an Aviation gin martini as Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively reprise their roles in the sequel, A Simple Favor 2, helmed by director Paul Feig. Amazon MGM Studios and Lionsgate have announced the production will start this spring and will be released on Prime Video. In this instalment, Stephanie Smothers (played by Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (played by Lively) jet off to the picturesque island of Capri for Emily's wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman. However, amidst the scenic backdrop, the festivities take a dark turn with the looming spectres of murder and betrayal. Blake Lively Issues Apology After Kate Middleton’s Cancer Revelation, Says She’s ‘Mortified’.

Anna Kendrick And Black Lively In A Simple Favor 2

