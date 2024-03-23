The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, who was away from the limelight for some time, has finally ended all speculation and rumours surrounding her absence. The Princess revealed that she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. Following her announcement, several celebrities sent their wishes and prayers for the Princess' speedy recovery. Blake Lively, who had previously mocked the Princess' photoshop controversy, took to her social media to apologize. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress wrote,"I'm sure no one cares today, but I feel like I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around 'photoshop fails' frenzy and, oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all. always." Is Radhika Merchant's Dress at Her Pre-Wedding Celebrations with Anant Ambani Inspired by Blake Lively's 2022 MET Gala Outfit?.

Check Out Blake Lively’s Insta Story Here:

Blake Lively on Her Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

