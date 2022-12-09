A solo Batman film with Michael Keaton has reportedly been cancelled at DC Studios. Reports later showed up saying that the film was meant to be a Batman Beyond live-action film, however, it looks like the plans won't be going forward. Keaton is set to return as the Dark Knight in the upcoming The Flash. Wonder Woman 3: DC Film Gets Cancelled Despite Gal Gadot Tweeting About It a Day Prior - Reports.

Check Out the Tweets:

A solo #Batman movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled (via @TheInSneider) pic.twitter.com/bpyefEFca2 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 9, 2022

The cancelled Michael Keaton Batman film was going to be ‘BATMAN BEYOND’. (Source: @elmayimbe) pic.twitter.com/wB0NFGStRU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)